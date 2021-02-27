Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 11,389 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 862.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TFSL opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

