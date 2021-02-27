Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

