Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Crane by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Crane by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Crane stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 220.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.