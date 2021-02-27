Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $398,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

