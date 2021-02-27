Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 4,110 Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $164.59 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.