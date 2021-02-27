Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Domo by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

DOMO stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

