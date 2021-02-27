Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.51 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.21 and a 200-day moving average of $391.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
