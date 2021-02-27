Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.51 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.21 and a 200-day moving average of $391.62.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.