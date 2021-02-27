Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.