DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $226.66. 7,401,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.04 and its 200 day moving average is $227.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

