Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.50 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

