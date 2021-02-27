Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.
NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.50 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
