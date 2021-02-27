DISH Network Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.51 on Thursday. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

