Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $45.00 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

