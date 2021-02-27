Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

