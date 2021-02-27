DigitalNote Market Capitalization Achieves $9.15 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $61,697.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00461405 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 126.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,031,032,650 coins and its circulating supply is 4,874,419,853 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

