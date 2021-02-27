Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

