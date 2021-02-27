Diamond Platform Token (DPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,055.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $3,055.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00008210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,087 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

