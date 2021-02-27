Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

