Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

