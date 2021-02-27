Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $130.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

GRMN stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

