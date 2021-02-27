Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $130.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.
GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.
GRMN stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.
In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
