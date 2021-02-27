Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $77.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.
Shares of L Brands stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
