Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $77.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

