Denison Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 37,692 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 23,557 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 70.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DNN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

