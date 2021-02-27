Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $71.80 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $3,254,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

