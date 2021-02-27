Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $81.07. 3,518,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,859. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

