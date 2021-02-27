Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $6.10. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 109,114 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.