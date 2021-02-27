Daphne Kelley Sells 1,480 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SFBC stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

