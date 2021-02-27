DAOstack 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,878.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $50,878.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.24 or 0.99592317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003722 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

