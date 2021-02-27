DAO Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $55.89 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $55.89 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00007208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00480095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00484804 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

