Daniela Mielke Acquires 3,375 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.66.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
