Daniela Mielke Acquires 3,375 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.