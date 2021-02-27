D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,687 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 160,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

