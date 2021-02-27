D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $218.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average of $190.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

