D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 8,237 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $84.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

