D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 4,266 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. AJO LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 194,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $8,221,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

