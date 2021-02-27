D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

AXP opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.27. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

