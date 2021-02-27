D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $460,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.14.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $533.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

