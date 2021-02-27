D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 828 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

