D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,419 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $212.55 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

