Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CYCC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 394,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,468. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.