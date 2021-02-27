CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,591,000.

VB stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93.

