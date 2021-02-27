CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,416.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $89.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

