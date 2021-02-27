CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

