CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $480,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.