CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

TGT stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

