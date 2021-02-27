CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

