CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $199.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.82. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

