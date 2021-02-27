CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $220.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

