CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) vs. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get CVF Technologies alerts:

CVF Technologies has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.8% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVF Technologies and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CVF Technologies and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance -47.13% 7.87% 3.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVF Technologies and Portman Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 3.37 -$12.50 million $0.08 25.25

CVF Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portman Ridge Finance.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats CVF Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CVF Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVF Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.