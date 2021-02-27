CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.0909 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $11.83 million and $636.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.00261470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001928 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,110,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,110,809 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

