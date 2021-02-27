Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE:CWK opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $19.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

