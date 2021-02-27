CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 2,316,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,601. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.82.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
