CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 2,316,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,601. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.82.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

