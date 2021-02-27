Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

